Bill aims to crack down on fentanyl trafficking in SC

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina law doesn’t currently uphold prison time for fentanyl trafficking, but a bill in the State House might change that, if signed it’s into law.
Rep. Russell Fry is the main sponsor of the bill. He said the way the law reads right now, drug offenders can only be charged with possession, no matter how much fentanyl they have on them.
This bill would set the threshold at four grams, and anything above that will be considered fentanyl trafficking. He said this bill will serve as a tool for law enforcement officers to help put drug dealers behind bars.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said today there’s no trafficking penalties for fentanyl.
“If we, even today, if we got a package of a substantial amount of fentanyl, the only thing that could be charged as is possession of fentanyl or possession with intent to distribute fentanyl," said Richardson.
The Horry County Coroners office said 33 overdoses which resulted in death contained fentanyl or an analog in 2018. Coroner Robert Edge said he thinks this bill is a good thing.
“Today our prescription drugs are very minimal. It’s all street stuff," said Edge.
He said education will also be key moving forward.
“We’re having deaths with fentanyl and heroine mixed together, but we’ve had several with just fentanyl and I think these are ones being made in homemade labs somewhere," Edge said.l
Fry said the bill passed the Judiciary Committee this week and is expected to go to the House floor for full consideration next week.
