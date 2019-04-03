VIDEO: Spirit Airlines employee dances with cheer team delayed at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – This is one way to kill time while waiting to board a delayed flight!
A cheer team from New Jersey – in town for a competition at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center – did what they do best as they waited for their flight at the Myrtle Beach International Airport; they performed a few dance moves at their gate.
It was so infectious that a Spirit Airlines employee got in on the fun while parent Kristie Brown captured it all with her phone’s camera.
“They just started dancing and the next thing we knew, the Spirit employee was out there with them,” Brown said.
She was in Myrtle Beach with her 6-year-old daughter to visit family and support the South Jersey Storm cheer team, who were competing at the Battle at the Beach. Brown’s child is on the squad’s training/prep team, she said.
Their Spirit flight home was supposed to leave at 9:45 p.m. Monday, but was delayed until 10:30 p.m.
As Brown’s video shows, the team had no trouble passing the extra time!
