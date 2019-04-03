K-9 hurt in ‘senseless shooting’; sheriff’s office searches for shooter

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it’s calling a “senseless shooting” of one of it’s K-9s.
On Tuesday night, K-9 Kilo escaped his enclosure to sniff around the farm, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. They said K-9 Kilo was wearing his orange collar designating him as a Marion County Sheriff’s K-9.
Kilo was found shot soon after he escaped, according to authorities.
He was rushed to North Carolina State University for surgery.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the shooter to call 911.
They are also asking for prayers for Kilo and the entire K-9 team.
