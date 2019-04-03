Sheriff takes steps to close nightclub where 3 people shot, killed

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County sheriff said he has had enough of the violence at one nightclub.
Sheriff Lane Crib announced Wednesday he will begin the legal steps necessary to close the TC’s Lounge nightclub on Petrigru Road in Pawleys Island.
Authorities said two people died and third was seriously hurt during a shooting at the nightclub on Friday, March 29. It comes just eight months after another man was shot to death at the club on July 24, according to investigators.
“This behavior is not representative of the Pawleys Island community,” Crib said. “They deserve better, and I will do everything in my power to make sure this location and every other one like it will cease to exist. We will use any legal authority we deem appropriate to make this happen.
Matthew Cobb, Jr., 28, and Tevin Washington, 28, died in the shooting last month. No arrests have been made in the case.
Damien Grate was charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Lamar Easterling in the July case.
