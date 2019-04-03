Runoff election to be held in Dillon mayoral race

Runoff election to be held in Dillon mayoral race
By WMBF News Staff | April 2, 2019 at 8:40 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 8:41 PM

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Residents in Dillon will have to go back to the polls in a couple of weeks to vote for a new mayor.

For the first time in more than 15 years, residents voted for a new mayor on Tuesday after longtime Mayor Todd Davis decided to not seek re-election.

Tally McColl received 557 votes, Corey Jackson received 420 votes and Kenneth Smith got 317 votes.

Because McColl and and Jackson didn’t get 51% of the vote, then a runoff will take place.

The runoff will be held on April 16.

