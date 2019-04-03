Runoff election to be held in Dillon mayoral race

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Residents in Dillon will have to go back to the polls in a couple of weeks to vote for a new mayor.
For the first time in more than 15 years, residents voted for a new mayor on Tuesday after longtime Mayor Todd Davis decided to not seek re-election.
Tally McColl received 557 votes, Corey Jackson received 420 votes and Kenneth Smith got 317 votes.
Because McColl and and Jackson didn’t get 51% of the vote, then a runoff will take place.
The runoff will be held on April 16.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.