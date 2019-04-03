Round of heavy rain arrives ahead of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the warm weather continues, a quick round of heavy rain arrives as we move towards the weekend.
Beautiful Spring weather prevails on Thursday as mostly sunny skies return. The frost threat is over as temperatures only drop into the upper 40s Thursday morning. The sunny skies will help push the afternoon highs to right around 70°.
The clouds increase overnight Thursday with scattered showers arriving by sunrise Friday. The rain chances will steadily increase through the day, potentially turning heavy at times through the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will exit the area by sunset Friday. Most spots will see between 0.5″ and 1″ of rain through Friday.
We’re setting up for a great weekend forecast. Temperatures continue to climb as everybody hits the 70s for Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The mornings remain mild and the rain chances look low. We’ll see some afternoon clouds around but outside of an isolated showers, we’re rain-free.
More rain looks to arrive early next week with another storm system arriving late on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.