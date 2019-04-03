$1,500 reward offered in “senseless shooting” of Marion County Sheriff’s K-9

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for shooting a Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9.
According to a post on the MCSO’s Facebook page, a concerned citizen has pledged $1,000 toward to the total reward.
On Tuesday night, K-9 Kilo escaped his enclosure to sniff around a farm and then found himself the victim of a “senseless shooting,” according to the MCSO.
Kilo was rushed to North Carolina State University for surgery.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.