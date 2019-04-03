Recent string of car break-ins and thefts has Carolina Forest residents on edge

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Neighborhoods in Carolina Forest are on edge after a recent string of car break-ins and thefts.
Several residents say this has been an ongoing issue for a while now, but recently they’ve seen a spike in activity. At least two residents say their cars were stolen right from their driveway while they were sleeping last week.
Daniel Nunez lives at The Farm in Carolina Forest and says this is the third time a car has been stolen out of the neighborhood so far this year. He says his house has CPI Security and had a back-up camera that captured the man who stole Nunez’s car out of his driveway and is now working with police.
“My wife came home from work about 9 o’clock last night and parked her car right here at this empty spot, and when I came out this morning it was stolen. We do have CPI security, however the door camera that’s supposed to capture every movement that happens in front of my house didn’t capture any of it," said Nunez.
Nunez says with the recent spike in car break-ins and thefts, the community uses three different tools to make sure everyone is alert: a bulletin board, a neighborhood watch group and the Neighbors by RING app.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore says within this past month, there’s been around 10 to 12 reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Carolina Forest area.
One neighbor who lives in Avalon says they even heard the car start and the lights turn on around 2:00 a.m. and didn’t think much of it. But when they when they woke up and realized no one in the home left, they quickly found out someone had stolen their car from the driveway. In another case recently, a handgun was stolen out of a vehicle.
Neighbors are worried, saying they’d like to see more patrol in Carolina Forest. Officials say there are ways you can make yourself less of a target. If you can, install a security camera around your property. Police say this can deter criminals. Also, remember to always lock your doors. This may seem simple enough, but depending on how busy your day is, you could forget as you rush inside. In addition, remember to take your valuables with you.
In the case for the stolen car in Avalon, it was found a few days later. But this incident has prompted the owner to install security cameras on his property for the future.
Horry County police is investigating these car break-ins and thefts. If you have any information about these incidents, you’re asked to call 843-915-TIPS.
