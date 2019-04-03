Police seek to locate missing teens

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.
According to an online post from the Horry County Police Department, 16-year-old Alaceia DePaulis and 15-year-old Patience DePaulis were dropped off at the Horry County Education Center around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday but they did not board the bus.
Police say the teens are known to frequent the beach areas of Myrtle Beach and may be staying in a hotel.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Horry County police at 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.