Police arrest second suspect accused of beating man outside Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The second suspect who allegedly beat a man outside a Myrtle Beach bar last November has been apprehended.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department show Daniel Lee Joyner, 36, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree assault and battery by mob.
Joyner’s brother, 36-year-old David Lee Joyner, was arrested about a week after the incident and charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob and third-degree assault and battery, according to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
On Nov. 20, 2018, police responded to Foster’s Café and Bar for an assault complaint and found the 49-year-old victim lying in a pool of blood, according to a police report. Police say the victim had lost about five teeth and had lacerations on his face.
According to the report, a witness on scene said there was an altercation outside the bar and one of the brothers hit the victim with a beer bottle. After the victim feel to the ground, the brothers reportedly kicked and beat him. Police say the duo then got into a vehicle, tore off the temporary tags and fled the scene.
David Lee Joyner was released on $6,000 bond following his arrest, online records show.
Daniel Lee Joyner is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
