Police arrest second suspect accused of beating man outside Myrtle Beach bar

Daniel Lee Joyner (Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff | April 3, 2019 at 7:59 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 8:21 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The second suspect who allegedly beat a man outside a Myrtle Beach bar last November has been apprehended.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department show Daniel Lee Joyner, 36, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree assault and battery by mob.

Joyner’s brother, 36-year-old David Lee Joyner, was arrested about a week after the incident and charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob and third-degree assault and battery, according to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

David Lee Joyner (Source: JRLDC)
On Nov. 20, 2018, police responded to Foster’s Café and Bar for an assault complaint and found the 49-year-old victim lying in a pool of blood, according to a police report. Police say the victim had lost about five teeth and had lacerations on his face.

According to the report, a witness on scene said there was an altercation outside the bar and one of the brothers hit the victim with a beer bottle. After the victim feel to the ground, the brothers reportedly kicked and beat him. Police say the duo then got into a vehicle, tore off the temporary tags and fled the scene.

David Lee Joyner was released on $6,000 bond following his arrest, online records show.

Daniel Lee Joyner is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

