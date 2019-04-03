Planning department to discuss proposed development on Highway 90

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A developer is looking to add around 200 homes off of Highway 90, just one mile from International Drive.
Horry County Interim Planning Director David Shwerd said the development is 89.5 acres, and 40.9 of those acres are currently wetlands.
The development would sit on Highway 90 directly across from Astoria. The developer is proposing 129 single family lots and 60 multifamily units, which would be two to three bedrooms, according to Schwerd.
Neighbors in the area have several concerns about this development, including police response, flooding and infrastructure.
“They always say it’s only 200 houses, put them together, it’s a lot of houses on a two lane road,” said Horry County resident, Rich Malzone. “I’m not anti-development at all, growth is important I know I’ve owned businesses, but you need smart development.”
This development is on the agenda for the planning department meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
