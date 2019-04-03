One dies following shooting on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach

Police investigate shooting incident at Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue in Myrtle Beach (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 3, 2019 at 8:46 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 8:52 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following a shooting Tuesday night on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach.

According to information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at 1300 Dunbar St., at 9:30 p.m. Two people were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center as a result.

One of those victims, 23-year-old Anthony McNeil, of Myrtle Beach, died shortly after 10 p.m. from injuries sustained, according to the coroner.

Police continue to investigate.

