One dies following shooting on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following a shooting Tuesday night on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at 1300 Dunbar St., at 9:30 p.m. Two people were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center as a result.
One of those victims, 23-year-old Anthony McNeil, of Myrtle Beach, died shortly after 10 p.m. from injuries sustained, according to the coroner.
Police continue to investigate.
