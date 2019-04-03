New non-profit forms to help hurricane victims denied by FEMA

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF ) - Seven months after Hurricane Florence ripped through Robeson County, hundreds of people are still recovering and displaced.
A new non-profit, “Community Comes First” in Lumberton, is providing assistance to those denied by FEMA or who received little assistance.
Randy Lewis, founder of Community Comes First, said his team started helping people after Hurricane Matthew using only donations, but they recently started this non-profit to provide more resources for hurricane victims through grants.
"A lot of those donations dried up because the churches were flooded," Lewis said.
The group provides free building supplies, furniture and other necessities through their food bank to hurricane victims.
All someone has to do is fill out an application and provide a FEMA letter showing they were denied or received little assistance.
“Some people were approved, but they only got $400, $500… well you can hardly get dinner with that, so if they need money to fix the roof they can come by and get that,” Lewis said.
Lewis estimated a couple hundred people are still out of their homes since the storm hit last September. But then there’s hundreds more, like JoAnn Lamb who returned, but are unable to call her house a home.
"Now you back and it's still like trouble here... people is still down, people still didn't make it out of this," Lamb said
Lamb said she only received around $500 from FEMA, which barely covers the cost to fix her windows, the side of her house and the duct work underneath.
“It’s not like taking anybody’s money, running... it’s not like I’m doing anything to anybody. I just need my house to be livable and fixed up,” Lamb said.
She said that’s why she reached out to the organization and why Lewis said others are reaching out too.
He said he recently received a phone call from a church needing help with 350 people on their waiting list to repair their homes.
"If some of those people come by here, do their intake paperwork then I would supply some of their folks with some free furniture and building supplies," Lewis said.
If you or anyone you know still needs help whether it’s rebuilding or getting back in your home you can contact Community Comes First at 910-802-4933 or visit their office at 506 East 22nd Street.
