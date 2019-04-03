Man steals truck loaded with cookie dough, leads police on chase, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, KS (WDAF/CNN) – A Kansas man is accused of stealing a truck full of cookie dough Wednesday.
Kansas City Police say a delivery driver left a truck running to go grab some paperwork. That’s when the suspect allegedly jumped in and took off.
Police said the suspect led them on a chase for several hours.
Troopers used road spikes to blow out the tires and stop the driver, who was arrested on the scene.
The truck was loaded with three pallets of cookie dough and had been ready to head to Springfield, MO.
