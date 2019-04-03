Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged following a stabbing Tuesday night in Florence County.
Sevren Dasean Godbolt, 26, of Florence, was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with attempted murder, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the Raceway convenience store at about 8:05 p.m. and found the victim on the ground with multiple lacerations. Witnesses reported that the incident started at a nearby motel, according to the release.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.
Godbolt is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
