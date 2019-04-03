HCPD: Drugs, guns, bulletproof vest seized from Loris home

HCPD seized guns, drugs and money from a Loris home (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | April 3, 2019 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 3:08 PM

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – An extensive drug investigation led to the arrest of one man at a Loris home.

Horry County Police Department SWAT, Narcotics & Vice Unit and Street Crimes unit served a search warrant Tuesday at a home on August Drive.

Authorities arrested Russell Dejuan Livingston.

Russell Livingston (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
He faces several charges included distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Officers seized cocaine, marijuana, heroin, pills believed to be ecstasy, two 9 mm handguns, an AR-15 rifle, .38-caliber revolver, two bulletproof vests and $1,200 in cash.

HCPD seized guns, drugs and money from a Loris home (Source: Horry County Police Department)
He is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

