HCPD: Drugs, guns, bulletproof vest seized from Loris home

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – An extensive drug investigation led to the arrest of one man at a Loris home.
Horry County Police Department SWAT, Narcotics & Vice Unit and Street Crimes unit served a search warrant Tuesday at a home on August Drive.
Authorities arrested Russell Dejuan Livingston.
He faces several charges included distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Officers seized cocaine, marijuana, heroin, pills believed to be ecstasy, two 9 mm handguns, an AR-15 rifle, .38-caliber revolver, two bulletproof vests and $1,200 in cash.
He is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
