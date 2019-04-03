Florence police chief on injured officers returning to work: ‘This has been wonderful having everybody back’

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Six months ago, seven Florence County officers were gunned down in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence County. Four of them were Florence police officers.
While the community continues to honor the late Sergeant Terrence Carraway who was killed, all three of the police officers injured in the mass shooting have returned to work.
Florence Police Chief Allen Hiedler said there's no way to describe the level of emotion he felt Wednesday thinking back to that day of the shooting and realizing how far his officers have come.
"It's unbelievable coming from where we came from that tragic evening," Chief Heidler said. "Not knowing the physical statuses of the officers at that time."
On the wall of Heidler’s office hangs a picture of Sergeant Terrence Carraway who the chief called his hero. Three of his other were officers shot as well.
"It is tremendous for me to be with them the tragic night of the shooting and see them recover and have them come back," he said.
Heidler said Sgt. Scott Williamson suffered very serious injuries and spent months in a rehab facility in Georgia. He returned to limited duty on Tuesday.
“The guy is tremendously resilient with a lot of will to move forward and he’s just made tremendous progress when he was there, " he said.
Heidler said Ofc. Brian Hart and Investigator Travis Scott have been back on duty for a while now, each returning at different times.
Scott said his first time back felt like his first time ever and admitted he somewhat struggled at first getting back into the swing of things.
“In other words, getting used to that different type of stress… that was the biggest adjustment when I got back,” Scott said.
But Scott recently traded in his uniform for a suit, being promoted to investigator last Friday. It’s a position he said he’s been working toward for 11 years.
“I’m excited and happy, you know, being able to make it here because of October 3rd and I’m still standing here and reached my goal now as an investigator,” Scott said.
However, Heidler said those injured weren’t the only ones impacted. The entire department and other city employees were too.
He said they continue to provide crisis counseling through various agencies, but points out the community's relentless support is also what helps keep them going.
"The community is still just tremendous. If our officers didn’t know how much they were appreciated before October 3rd, they absolutely know it now,” Heidler said.
Heidler added the department will also be sending officers to crisis seminars through the State Law Enforcement Assistance Program.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.