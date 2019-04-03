FIRST ALERT: Welcome back, spring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and milder weather return with a warming trend lingering into the weekend.
Tuesday’s coastal storm continues to march its way through the Atlantic and away from the area allowing clear skies and warmer weather to return.
A lingering chill in the wake of yesterday’s rain has allowed early morning temperatures to drop into the 30s with patchy frost and areas of fog in some spots. Despite the cold start to the day, temperatures will warm very quickly this afternoon reaching the middle and upper 60s with sunny skies.
Clear skies will continue tonight and into Thursday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 40s and rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday.
A quick hitting storm system will deliver a round of showers to the area Friday afternoon and Friday evening as temperatures return into the 60s.
The vast majority of the weekend will be mild and dry. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s on Saturday and middle to upper 70s on Sunday. A stray shower may develop Sunday afternoon, but rain chances are only 20%.
A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will return on Monday with the warmer temperatures continuing.
