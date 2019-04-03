Deputies arrest man wanted for shooting that left two injured

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to a shooting last week in Georgetown County has been apprehended.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Vonte Porell McCray was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On the evening of March 30, two people were found shot in Sampit Park. Deputies say the victims were treated for their injuries at area hospitals.
McCray is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
