Deal Diva: Great deals for ‘A’ students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Report cards are coming out soon and there are plenty of opportunities for parents to reward students who have worked really hard.
Marcos Pizza says students who work hard deserve pizza. You can stop by the restaurant on Fresh Drive in Carolina Forest and show the "A" on your report card to receive a free small, one-topping pizza.
A is for Applebees. The restaurant offers a program for schools and teachers to give their students with good grades a certificate for a free kids’ meal. Students must be age 12 and under. Parents, contact your child’s teacher to let them know it’s available.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will give students up to six free original glazed doughnuts for every A on their report card.
Fatz Cafe in Florence partners with schools to offer a coupon for a free kids’ meals to students who make the honor roll.
Chuck E. Cheese in Florence is giving students 10 free tokens or points when they bring in a good report card. The Super Student Award can printed online by teachers.
Kids loves free money, and in this case it’s not mom and dad’s money. Several blog reports state that say some banks offer report card savings rewards programs for children with good grades. Parents should call their own bank to see if they have a similar program.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.