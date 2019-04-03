1 in custody after stabbing at Florence County gas station, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night at a gas station.
They were called to the Raceway on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Nunn said the suspect in the case is in custody. That person’s name has not been released yet.
It’s not clear what led up to the stabbing or how severe the person’s injuries are.
Nunn said that more information on the case will be available on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.