Crews battle fire at North Myrtle Beach seafood restaurant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning in North Myrtle Beach.
At about 10:50 a.m., a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said crews were on scene of a fire at Captain Jack’s Seafood Buffet in the 1400 block of Highway 17 South. About 20 minutes later, the department announced the blaze was under control.
Two lanes of Highway 17 South are blocked as firefighters work the scene.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.