Community, city leaders weigh in on the future of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from the community and leaders on what they would like to see done in the city.
The chamber is holding a series of workshops where residents can voice their opinions on any topic from public safety and beach parking to traffic and amenities in the area.
They’re also asking what residents would like to see North Myrtle Beach look like in the next three to five years and what can be done to make the city an even better place.
The thoughts and ideas will be put into a study called Destination Next.
The results will be given to elected officials and city leaders to see what residents would like to see moving forward.
The first workshop was held on Wednesday.
But there are still two more workshops that community members can attend.
April 4
1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach City Council Chambers in North Myrtle Beach City Hall
April 4
3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum
799 2nd Ave. N.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.