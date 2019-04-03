Arrest made following multi-county chase that came into Pee Dee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An attempt to conduct a traffic stop ended with an arrest after authorities were led on a vehicle chase through multiple counties.
Lynsee Caroll, spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement agents attempted to make a traffic stop in the McBee community Wednesday morning when the driver reportedly failed to stop.
A chase then began, which entered Darlington County, Carroll said. Authorities were eventually able to bring the pursuit to an end and a person was taken into custody, she added.
No injuries have been reported, according to Carroll. WMBF News is working to learn more about the chase, the suspect’s name and specific charges.
