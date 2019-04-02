Winning $400,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket purchased in Little River is worth $400,000.
According to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at Circle K at 13 Highway 90.
The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn Monday night. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $400,000, the release states.
The winning numbers were:
1, 2, 6, 16, and 26 Power-Up: 4
The South Carolina Education Lottery said more than 4,900 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 to $400,000 Monday.
The lucky winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $400,000 prize.
The odds of winning $400,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 4,015,536.
