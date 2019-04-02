SCHP releases info on vehicle suspected in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-ran crash in Florence over the weekend.
According to the Florence County Coroners Office, a pedestrian, 22-year-old Tyshon Johnson, was pronounced dead in the 2800 block of West Palmetto Street in Florence on Sunday.
Information from the SCHP states the suspect vehicle is a 2010 to 2012 Buick Lacrosse four-door sedan, silver in color. It could possibly have damage to the right front and the hood area. The passenger’s side mirror should also be missing the cover.
Anyone with information about the collision or the suspect vehicle should call the SCHP at (843) 661-4705.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.