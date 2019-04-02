SCHP arrest suspect in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol have arrested a woman in connection with a deadly hit-and-ran crash in Florence over the weekend.
SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins said 21-year-old Nailani Canty has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Canty was booked into jail at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Florence County Coroners Office, a pedestrian, 22-year-old Tyshon Johnson, was pronounced dead in the 2800 block of West Palmetto Street in Florence on Sunday.
