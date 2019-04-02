SCDOT: More damage to Conway’s Main Street Bridge than originally thought

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation gave an update to council members on repair work being done to the Main Street Bridge.
An SCDOT official told leaders during Monday night’s city council meeting that there’s more damage to the steel than initially anticipated and those repairs will take longer for them to fix than originally thought.
The bridge has been closed since January for repair work.
SCDOT crews have finished removing the paint from the bridge and they’ve put a layer of primer on top of the steel, but they can’t put coats of paint on until the repairs for the steel are complete.
Officials said they expect the steel repairs to continue through the end of May.
They hope to have the bridge back open in time for Memorial Day weekend.
