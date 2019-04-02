SC bill would require doctors, nurses to report babies showing substance withdrawals

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A bill filed in the South Carolina Legislature addresses the growing crisis of babies who have been exposed to drugs or alcohol.
The legislation would require that every physician, nurse or medical professional to report when an infant or fetus is exposed to alcohol or controlled substances.
The bill states that the report “must be made regardless of whether or not the alcohol or substance exposure constitutes child abuse or neglect.”
One of the bill’s sponsors is Rep. Russell Fry who represents Surfside Beach, Garden City and Murrells Inlet.
Currently, the 15th Circuit Solicitors Office has 60 cases pending for child neglect and distribution charges that stem from babies born addicted to drugs, according to solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Just last week, WMBF News reported that the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office said 24 babies were born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) in 2017 in Horry County, topping the entire state of South Carolina for that year.
