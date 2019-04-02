Report: Man charged in death of Loris High student was previously arrested for attempting to rob cab driver

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man charged in the shooting death of a Loris High School student was previously arrested for his involvement in the attempted armed robbery of a cab driver, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.
Aaron Vereen, 18, was originally charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 18-year-old Martrellyiz Vereen. On Monday, Horry County Police upgraded the manslaughter charge to murder.
On Oct. 18, 2018, police responded to the Circle K at Mr. Joe White Avenue and U.S. 17 Bypass where they spoke to the cab driver. The victim stated he was waiting to pick up fares at Masters Gentleman’s Club when he noticed a white pickup truck parked across from him, according to the report.
A man, who police identified as Kaene Diallo Bellamy, exited the driver’s side door and asked the victim “where to find or buy drugs,” the report states. Police say Bellamy, who was then 18 years old, proceeded to pull a gun and demand the victim’s belongings.
According to the report, the victim knocked the firearm out of Bellamy’s hand before fleeing the scene. Authorities say the suspects were detained following a traffic stop on Wild Iris Drive between 38th Ave. North and 48th Ave. North. The incident report also lists a 16-year-old juvenile as a suspect.
Bellamy was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and threatening the life of a public official. His charges are pending, court records show.
Vereen was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two drug charges. He was released on bond on Jan. 30.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Vereen remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in connection with Martrellyiz Vereen’s death. Tyshon Clifton was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in the 18-year-old’s killing.
Clifton was released on bond on March 29.
