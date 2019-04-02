Rape, murder case involving Robeson County teen expected to be heard in court Tuesday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The case of a slain Robeson County teenager that garnered national attention is expected to be heard in court on Tuesday.
Authorities said Hania Aguilar was kidnapped from her home on Nov. 5. Her body was found a few weeks later, partially submerged in a muddy pit, according to an autopsy report.
Michael Ray McLellan has been charged with ten felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and concealment of death in connection to Aguilar’s murder.
It’s not clear if McLellan will be in court on Tuesday. He hasn’t appeared for the last few court dates scheduled for other charges unrelated to the Aguilar case.
