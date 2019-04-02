NC man with stage 4 cancer wins lottery, plans special trip with wife

CHARLOTTE, NC (WDBJ7/Gray News) - A North Carolina man was recently diagnosed with cancer is now planning to travel the world with his wife, thanks to a $250,000 lottery prize.
According to NC Education Lottery, Richard Beare stopped at a Quik Trip in Charlotte two weeks ago and bought four Carolina Black scratch-off tickets while also buying a Powerball ticket.
“The fourth one was the winner,” the retired automotive mechanic said. “When I saw that I had matching numbers, I asked her, ‘What does it mean if I match the numbers?’ She said it meant I won a prize. I told her, ‘Well, I guess we just won $250,000 then.’ She was in shock and just kept looking back and forth to me and the ticket.”
Beare says he was just recently diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer.
“I recently got diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer,” Beare said. “I want to travel while I can still enjoy myself. My wife has always wanted to go to Italy, since that’s where her descendants are from. Now I can take her."
According to NC Education Lottery, Beare claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.
“This feels great,” Beare said when he got the check. “It’s such a relief.”
Copyright 2019 WDBJ via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.