Myrtle Beach to start pilot program for ‘micro farms’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Residents may soon see farms in Myrtle Beach.
City leaders are looking to add a pilot program for indoor urban micro farms. The city will be issuing six permits to people who are looking to start an indoor farm within city limits.
“Urban farming is just cultivating fruits vegetables in an urban setting. You keep your food local and your foot print micro,” said Margot Tennant, owner of Seedside Greens. “From a seed to a mature vegetable, you have a sprout first and then you have a micro green which is a baby green.”
Tennant is passionate about micro farming and is hoping to open her own farm on 38th Avenue North.
“Right now, the average head of lettuce travels over 1,400 miles and you have increased transportation, packaging cost and a subpar product at the final destination,” she said.
Tennant is hoping to sell her products to local restaurants and the community.
“I’d like to start a community share agriculture program so local restaurants can sign up to that and get a prescriptions so local restaurants can still get their micro greens out of the farmers market season,” Tennant said.
There are some regulations in the ordinance, including that production and growing must be done inside, indoor farming can only be done in a space no more than 2,000 square feet and there must be a retail component.
“It brings nutrition, it connects community members. I feel like there is a lot of disconnect in our food system,” Tennant said. “Agriculture became a commercialized thing and a lot of people don’t have that relationship with their farmer or know how their foods grow, where it grows, how it’s prepared. So I hope to bring a little bit of an educational aspect and truly show people how easy it is to grow your food.”
The pilot program will last one year then the planning commission will make its recommendations to city council.
