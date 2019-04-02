Nurses, staff put together beautiful ceremony for special SC teenage couple

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – It’s a story that is sure to touch the heart of many people.
Nurses and staff at the Medical University of South Carolina recently came together to do something special for one of their patients.
Teenagers Eric Mason and Justice Dunlap, who is from Conway, tied the knot last month in front of family, friends and staff at MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston. It’s where Mason received treatment for lymphoma.
Hospital staff transformed a waiting room area into what the couple called their commitment ceremony since they weren’t able to legally get married. Staff members chose the waiting room because it overlooks the water.
There was a makeshift aisle, a hospital cart turned into a catering table and a sheet became a tablecloth. One of the first nurses to care for Mason purchased a white two-tiered cake.
Doctors also made sure Mason had medication that allowed him to get up and walk around for a bit without having to be tied down to machines.
Dunlap told WMBF News what made the moment so special was all the people surrounding them during the beautiful moment.
“There were people coming in on their vacation time. People who had worked the night shift before were coming back during the day, during the time they were supposed to be sleeping to watch the ceremony. There was so much support and love happening a that moment, that I think that’s why it made it so beautiful,” Dunlap said.
Eric died just three days later.
