1 juvenile flown to hospital after serious crash, police say

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash in Georgetown that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile.
Authorities responded to the crash on Oakley and South Fraser streets where one vehicle was overturned.
Georgetown Police Capt. Nelson Brown said the people inside the overturned vehicle did not have to be taken to the hospital.
But Brown said a juvenile from the second vehicle was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center and another person inside the vehicle was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
It’s not clear how the crash happened.
