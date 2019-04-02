Florence residents sound off against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Council chamber was packed Monday night with people who voiced their concerns about Duke Energy Progress’ proposed rate increase.
The public hearing held by the Public Service Commission is ahead of its individual meeting with the utility company to hear their case for the increase.
Since Duke Energy Progress announced the proposed rate increase, farmers in particular have been vocal about being against the utility’s request.
One of Duke Energy’s increases will be their basic facilities charge from $9 to $11.78. That’s a drop from the initial $29 increase.
Hugh Weathers, South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner, was the first to speak.
Like many other farmers who spoke after him, Weathers expressed the downfall of the industry because of back-to-back hurricanes and constant rain, stressing that farmers usually have a lot more meters than a typical customer. He said even a small increase is a burden to farmers.
“What seems like a minor adjustment in the electricity charges across the farm is not minor.” Weathers said.
Business owners, residential customers and organizations representing low-income families also stood in front of the commission.
Along with the basic facilities charge, customers could see their residential charge go up 12.5% while businesses and industrial customers around 8.8%.
Several of those who spoke expressed their concerns for low income families already scraping by to make ends meet.
The Office of Regulatory Staff was also in attendance and recommended the proposed increase be taken down to the current $11.78.
South Carolina Duke Energy President Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, along with Duke Energy council and representatives, were at the meeting to listen and help customers with other unrelated issues.
Ryan Mosier, the company’s spokesperson, said the increase proposal will help serve customers better and reflects the true cost to serve them.
“There's never a good time to propose a rate increase. Unfortunately, this is the way the regulatory process works. We invest money into new plants, new infrastructure, new systems, to help the customer experience. And after we spend that money that we've borrowed from creditors, then we have to come back in front of the commission to explain what we did and for the commission to decide what ultimately gets reimbursed,” Mosier said.
There will be another public hearing Tuesday night in Sumter before the committee meets with Duke Energy Progress on April 11. If approved, the new rates will start June 1.
