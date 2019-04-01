Here’s what we know about Samantha Josephson’s accused killer, Nathaniel Rowland

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A University of South Carolina senior is dead and a South Carolina man is behind bars after investigators say he killed her after she mistook his car for an Uber.
Samantha Josephson, 21, was found dead in a rural part of Clarendon County on Friday afternoon when two turkey hunters came across her body near Black Bottom Road in New Zion. Nearly 12 hours later, around 3 a.m. Saturday, a Columbia police officer spotted a black Chevy Impala thought to be the vehicle Josephson is seen entering on surveillance video early Friday morning in the Five Points District.
After pulling the car over, the driver, later identified as Nathaniel Rowland, 24, ran from the officer, who was able to take him into custody a short time later.
Josephson’s blood was found in the back seat and trunk of Rowland’s car, along with her cell phone, bleach, wipes, and window cleaner. Investigators said child safety locks were enabled inside the car, rendering an escape from the backseat impossible.
On Monday, officials said Josephson died of “multiple sharp force trauma,” but did not specify what kind of weapon was used in the murder.
Rowland is charged with murder, kidnapping, failure to stop for police and possession of less than one ounce of drugs. He waived his right to appear at bond court on Sunday in Richland County.
Online court records show in October of 2013, he was ticketed in Clarendon County for a seatbelt violation, which was resolved in traffic court. In October of 2018, he was charged with forgery, a felony, in Richland County. Investigators say he committed the offense at a pawn shop on Two Notch Road, valued at less than $2,000.
Law enforcement also revealed Rowland’s most recent address is on Renegade Trail in New Zion, less than half a mile away from Black Bottom Road, where Josephson’s body was found.
“It’s like an old wooded area that you…it would be hard to find if you didn’t know the area,” Denise Roberson, who lives in New Zion said. “it’s really secluded and it’s in a wooded area.”
Rowland also appears to have made several public posts on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon and evening, some coming just a few hours after Josephson’s body was found. None of the posts related directly to her alleged murder.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.