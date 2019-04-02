Frost threat returns, more rain this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a round of frost Wednesday morning, warmer weather makes a return through the week.
Protect any temperatures sensitive plants overnight! Temperatures fall to 35° in Florence, 38° along the Grand Strand. Clear skies and calm winds will increase the threat of patchy frost to start the day.
Sunny skies prevail Wednesday afternoon as we start the warming trend. Afternoon highs turn nearly 20° warmer as we top out around 66°.
We’ll continue to warm up through the end of the work week as we approach 70° by Thursday afternoon. Our next storm system is set to arrive on Friday and bring another round of showers and storms. The rain could turn heavy at times and is expected to linger through the evening.
The rain clears out for the weekend and the temperatures continue to climb. Everybody climbs well into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday with a few inland spots approaching 80° by Sunday afternoon.
