Driver injured after being struck during shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County investigators are looking into a Tuesday morning shooting in Effingham that injured one person.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was hit by a bullet that was fired into the victim’s vehicle in the 4500 block of Charlie Cade Road in the Effingham area.
The victim was able to drive away and notify law enforcement, the release stated. The driver was taken by EMS to an area hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
