Doors close for good for another Coastal Grand Mall store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another store has closed its doors for good at Coastal Grand Mall.
According to a March 18 Facebook post, Jungle Fun arcade is no longer in business after many years at Coastal Grand.
The post stated that owners are hopeful they will find another location and that there are other Jungle Fun spots spanning from Louisiana to California, and in Hawaii.
Jungle Fun is just the latest in a list of stores that have closed up shop in Coastal Grand in recent months, following Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, Brookstone, and FYE.
Mall representatives, however, have said the mall is thriving and there isn’t a cause for concern.
In February, it was announced that Forever 21 will open a location inside Coastal Grand later this year.
