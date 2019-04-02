Conway man accused of sexually assaulting 71-year-old woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman told Horry County police she was sexually assaulted by a man she trusted to help sell some property, a police report said.
The accuser told officers that she had a business agreement with Terry Brady, 60, from Conway to sell property belonging to her late husband.
She said during an instance in August, he came to help move some items she was selling and then he started rubbing on her and “began talking filthy,” according to the police report.
She said she told Brady to stop and that’s when he pinned her arms behind her back, grabbed her by the neck and then forced her to perform a sexual act, the police report stated.
“She said he then walked away and said, ‘Anytime you need me, you know where to find me,’” according to the report.
The accuser didn’t report the incident until December. She told officers she didn’t report the incident right away because of fear.
Police arrested Brady on Monday. He is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He remains at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.