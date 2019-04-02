Coast RTA to make Loris, Bucksport bus routes permanent

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Coast RTA is looking to permanently expand its services to the Loris and Bucksport communities.
The expansion began as a pilot program and now the public bus system wants to keep those routes running.
The buses run three times a day with separate routes helping people commute to and from Loris and Bucksport. Coast RTA previously received a one-time grant to help fund routes to the two communities for 18 months, mainly serving as a means for people to get to school or work.
“Loris and Bucksport were already part of our five-year to 10-year plan for expansion of services so the grant just helped jump start that for us in order to serve the under served areas. There’s still a lot of pockets in Horry County and Georgetown County that are under served," said Michelle Cantey, spokesperson for Coast RTA.
Cantey said during the pilot program, each route saw an average of eight to 10 riders per day on just three runs, as compared to the eight runs per day on fixed routes.
“That is an issue when looking at the data. We don’t have as many hourly runs on those two routes as we do on our other routes," Cantey said.
Now that the program has ended, it’s up to Coast RTA to make these routes permanent and decide if it wants to make any changes before the routes are set in stone, like adding stops or times.
“We’re looking to see what makes the most sense to us in being able to continue the service expansion and if the hours need to change and if routes need to be detoured or deviated in any way," said Cantey.
Coast RTA wants to hear ideas from the public on making these routes permanent. It will hold several public meetings to discuss services to Loris and Bucksport. The first meeting is set for April 8 at the Horry County Library in Bucksport.
Dates and times for meetings in Loris have not yet been set.
