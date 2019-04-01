VIDEO: Mecklenburg EMS ambulance stolen and crashed into parked cars

By Mark Davenport | April 1, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 4:15 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg EMS ambulance was stolen and crashed into three parked cars Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say they were called to the scene for a disturbance. While on scene, a man stole a MEDIC ambulance and crashed into multiple cars. A WBTV viewer took video of the incident as it happened.

DIGITAL EXTRA: Man steals ambulance, rams into parked cars

After the ambulance rams the parked vehicles, the video shows a man jump from the vehicle and run a short distance across the parking lot where he is caught by police.

“Officers were able to detain the suspect,” said CMPD in a statement to WBTV.

At least three cars were hit in the parking lot of a business park on Executive Center Drive in east Charlotte.

MEDIC tweeted they “will be releasing a statement shortly when details are available... All minor injuries.”

The parking lot has been taped off for a full police investigation.

