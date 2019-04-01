Two taken to hospital after 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 17

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were transported to the hospital Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Georgetown County.
According to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. 17 near Willbrook Boulevard.
The crash involved five vehicles and one person had to be extricated from one of those cars, Midway Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent said. He added that person was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A second person in the same vehicle was taken to Waccamaw Hospital in critical condition, according to Nugent.
Five additional people were treated on scene for injuries, Nugent said.
Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department also responded to the crash.
