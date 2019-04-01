Suspicious package at Horry Co. Government & Justice Center deemed safe

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A suspicious package that triggered a hazmat response Monday morning at the Horry County Government and Justice Center has been deemed safe, according to an online post from the Conway Police Department.
According to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway, the call came in at about 5:00 a.m.
The Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad also responded to the incident.
Employees of the facility are asked to report to work at 9:00 a.m. County staff at other facilities should report at their regular times, Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said.
