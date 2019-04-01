Police: Man says ‘You aren’t going to tase me,’ is shocked twice before arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police said a man was so hostile during an arrest that he had to be shocked twice with a taser before he was placed in handcuffs.
An officer responded to a disturbance call just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Wahoo Drive.
The victim told the officer that her boyfriend was being belligerent and highly aggressive and began to push her. She said at one point he kicked the door in and kicked a cabinet. The victim told police she was able to get away and call 911.
When the officer arrived and went into the apartment where the suspect, identified as John Rasnick, was standing in the kitchen and causing a commotion, according to the police report.
The officer asked Rasnick to put his hands behind his back, but Rasnick got aggressive and said he wasn’t going to and proceeded to walk toward the officer.
“I pulled my taser out and advised him to stop walking towards me to which he responded, ‘You aren’t going to tase me’ as he continued to walk towards me,” according to the police report.
The officer discharged the taser and Rasnick went down to the ground. The officer tried to handcuff the offender, but he continued to fight so the officer shocked Rasnick with the taser again, the police report stated.
The officer said Rasnick was placed in handcuffs and taken outside, where he continued to fight with the officer and he had to be placed on the ground to maintain control before putting him in the police cruiser, according to the police report.
Police said Rasnick will be charged with third-degree assault, damage to property, resisting arrest and also possession of marijuana after officers said they found a small tube of marijuana on him.
