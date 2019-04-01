Suspect now facing murder charge in shooting death of Loris High student

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the suspects charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Loris High School student is now facing a murder charge.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the previous voluntary manslaughter charge against Aaron Vereen, 18, has been upgraded to murder. He is also charged with possession of a handgun during a violent crime in the death of 18-year-old Martrellyiz Vereen
Warrants show that Aaron Vereen and Martrellyiz Vereen got into a fight at the St. Stephen A.M.E Church Cemetery in the Loris area. Aaron Vereen then took out a handgun and shot Martrellyiz Vereen several times, according to warrants.
WMBF News learned through family and friends that the two men were cousins. The victim’s body was found on March 25.
Another suspect, 18-year-old Tyshon Clifton, has been charged with obstruction of justice in this case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.