‘The Simpsons in 4D’ opens at Broadway at the Beach; new restaurants coming this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ay caramba!
“The Simpsons in 4D” attraction has opened its doors at Broadway at the Beach, according to a press release. It’s housed, appropriately enough, next to the Kwik-E-Mart.
According to the release, the first-of-its-kind attraction features Springfield’s Aztec Theater with a fully-themed lobby and 4D theater experience featuring Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson. Tickets can be purchased at the box office.
Springfield’s No. 1 family isn’t the only thing that’s new at Broadway at the Beach for 2019.
Bar Louie and MELT are two new restaurants slated to open this summer in The Avenue, formerly called Celebrity Square.
According to the release, Bar Louie, a gastrobar, serves shareable, chef-inspired food, craft cocktails and local beers. It will be housed between Carolina Comedy Club and Crocodile Locks, in the former Broadway Louie’s location.
MELT will be a lunch, dinner and late-night dining option featuring “an industrial-style feel and a brick over focal point to welcome people in,” the release stated. The menu will include handcrafted grilled sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas, as well as a variety of beer, wine and specialty drinks.
Also set to open at Broadway at the Beach are Toysaurus, a children’s toy store to be housed in the Charleston Boardwalk area, and a new coffee shop in the New England Fishing Village across from Liberty Brewery and Grill.
A family-owned doughnut shop, the Doughnuttery, and Tipsy Scoop, an alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet shop, have both opened inside of IT’SUGAR, the release stated.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.