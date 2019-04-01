Sheriff: Injured deputy taken off ventilator, recovering after crash

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Robeson County deputy who was hit by a vehicle is showing signs of improvement, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Wilkins has been posting updates on Deputy Matthew Lassiter’s condition.
Wilkins said he visited Lassiter on Saturday afternoon. During the visit, Lassiter opened his eyes and was able to give a thumbs up to show that he understood what Wilkins was saying.
Wilkins also posted on Sunday that Lassiter is off the ventilator and doctors are getting his oxygen levels where they need to be.
The doctors told Wilkins that Lassiter is doing well in his progress but he still has a long way to go.
Lassiter was hit while working a traffic diversion assignment on top of the overhead bridge on Highway 301. He suffered a head trauma and other injuries and was flown to McLeod Medical Center in Florence.
Lawrence Adair II, who was driving a 2017 Ford truck, was charged by the North Carolina Highway Patrol with failing to reduce speed.
