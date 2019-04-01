Report: Gun found laying beside one victim in deadly Pawleys Island nightclub shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – An incident report is providing additional details into a deadly shooting last week at a Pawleys Island nightclub that left two dead.
The report, released Monday by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, states deputies were called to 915 Petigru Drive around 3 a.m., Friday following the shooting.
When law enforcement arrived, they were told that one of the victims was on the ground behind a vehicle that was approximately 20 yards from the building.
The victim’s clothing was reportedly soaked in blood on the right side and a gunshot wound was found on the upper right-hand-side of his chest, the report stated.
As deputies were talking to the man, a silver handgun was found on the ground directly beside him, according to authorities. Investigators also reportedly found several shell casings and live handgun rounds in the area surrounding the structure, as well as a second handgun.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the Waccamaw Community Hospital’s emergency room.
After the scene was secured, dispatched advised that two other victims – both with gunshot wounds - had been taken to area hospitals by personal vehicles, the report stated.
Two men ultimately died from their injuries. They have previously been identified as 28-year-old Matthew Cobb, Jr., of Hemingway, and 28-year-old Tevin Washington, of Georgetown.
No arrests have been made in the case as of Monday.
